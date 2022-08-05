Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02), RTT News reports. Exelon had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 9.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Exelon updated its FY22 guidance to $2.18-2.32 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $2.18-$2.32 EPS.

Exelon Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of EXC stock opened at $45.06 on Friday. Exelon has a 1 year low of $33.43 and a 1 year high of $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.57.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Exelon’s payout ratio is 49.82%.

Insider Transactions at Exelon

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exelon

In other news, CEO John Tyler Anthony sold 4,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $211,377.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,255.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Exelon by 24.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,730,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,064,000 after purchasing an additional 535,957 shares in the last quarter. Coann Capital LLC acquired a new position in Exelon during the first quarter worth $11,538,000. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in Exelon by 540.1% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 262,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,515,000 after buying an additional 221,706 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 9.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,487,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,500,000 after buying an additional 217,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 877,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,773,000 after acquiring an additional 209,531 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.15.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

