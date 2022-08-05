Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Price Target Cut to $50.00

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on EXAS. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $81.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.09.

Shares of Exact Sciences stock opened at $49.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Exact Sciences has a twelve month low of $35.34 and a twelve month high of $108.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.71 and its 200 day moving average is $59.21.

In other Exact Sciences news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 4,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $208,005.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,722,754.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Exact Sciences news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 4,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $208,005.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,722,754.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $43,581.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,318 shares in the company, valued at $2,420,561.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,701 shares of company stock valued at $251,872. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,856 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,748,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $452,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Exact Sciences by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Exact Sciences by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

