Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) PT Raised to $44.00

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Evolent Health from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Evolent Health from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen upped their price objective on Evolent Health to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Evolent Health from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evolent Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.78.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

Evolent Health Price Performance

Shares of EVH stock opened at $35.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Evolent Health has a 1 year low of $21.36 and a 1 year high of $39.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Evolent Health ( NYSE:EVH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $297.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.81 million. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. Evolent Health’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Evolent Health will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVH. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Evolent Health by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,334,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,936,000 after purchasing an additional 18,308 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Evolent Health by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 379,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,500,000 after buying an additional 194,279 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Evolent Health by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 423,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,731,000 after buying an additional 196,656 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Evolent Health in the 1st quarter worth about $1,398,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evolent Health

(Get Rating)

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.