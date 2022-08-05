EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) Cut to “Market Perform” at William Blair

William Blair cut shares of EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

EVO Payments Stock Up 0.1 %

EVOP stock opened at $33.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 668.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.40. EVO Payments has a twelve month low of $20.07 and a twelve month high of $33.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.72 and its 200-day moving average is $23.73.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $137.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.59 million. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that EVO Payments will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EVO Payments

In related news, insider Darren Wilson sold 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $808,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,553. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other EVO Payments news, EVP Michael L. Reidenbach sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $1,387,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,596.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Darren Wilson sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $808,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,553. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,304,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,682,000 after acquiring an additional 99,653 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,546,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,783,000 after acquiring an additional 526,837 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,734,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,396,000 after acquiring an additional 129,313 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,684,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,119,000 after acquiring an additional 353,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,307,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,200,000 after acquiring an additional 61,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of EMV, chip and signature enabled POS terminals, virtual POS terminals for desktops, mobile acceptance and mPOS solutions software-based POS solutions, online hosted payments, and integrated payment service provider.

Featured Stories

