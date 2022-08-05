Evil Coin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $20.00 (EVIL)

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. One Evil Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Evil Coin has a total market capitalization of $58,293.58 and $20.00 worth of Evil Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Evil Coin has traded down 22.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Eternity (ENT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Digital Money Bits (DMB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrevaCoin (CREVA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Evil Coin Coin Profile

Evil Coin (CRYPTO:EVIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Evil Coin’s total supply is 21,020,383 coins. The official website for Evil Coin is evilcoin.xyz. Evil Coin’s official Twitter account is @Evil_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Evil Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “EvilCoin was created to embrace, reward and inspire “evil”. EVIL is a Pow/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the X11 algorithm, it allows fast and anonymous transactions across the blockchain. “

