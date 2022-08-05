Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on EVRI. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Everi from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Everi from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Everi from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Everi from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.75.

Get Everi alerts:

Everi Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:EVRI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.75. The stock had a trading volume of 464,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,880. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 2.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. Everi has a twelve month low of $15.05 and a twelve month high of $26.61.

Insider Transactions at Everi

Everi ( NYSE:EVRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $175.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.38 million. Everi had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 98.81%. Everi’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Everi will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 1,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $25,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,296. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $57,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,868. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 1,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $25,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everi

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Everi in the first quarter valued at $51,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everi in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Everi by 212.6% in the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everi by 7,296.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 4,305 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Everi by 284.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Everi

(Get Rating)

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.