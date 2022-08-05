Euroseas (ESEA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.83 per share for the quarter.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The shipping company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.03). Euroseas had a net margin of 55.24% and a return on equity of 93.37%. The firm had revenue of $47.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Euroseas to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $19 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Euroseas Price Performance

NASDAQ ESEA traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.83. The stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,793. Euroseas has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $39.17. The company has a market cap of $181.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Euroseas Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Euroseas

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Euroseas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.05%. Euroseas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.96%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euroseas during the first quarter worth $766,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Euroseas in the first quarter valued at $308,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Euroseas in the first quarter valued at $274,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Euroseas by 375.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,232 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Euroseas in the first quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ESEA has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Euroseas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Univest Sec initiated coverage on Euroseas in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Euroseas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

About Euroseas

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 03, 2022, it had a fleet of 18 vessels, including 10 feeder and 8 intermediate containerships with a cargo capacity of approximately 58,871 twenty-foot equivalent unit (teu).

See Also

