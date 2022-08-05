EUNO (EUNO) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.16 Million

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. During the last seven days, EUNO has traded 19.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. EUNO has a total market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $1,008.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EUNO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.50 or 0.00255932 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000496 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000050 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000066 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EUNO Coin Profile

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,613,454,646 coins. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

EUNO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EUNO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

