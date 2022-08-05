Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Equities researchers at Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 13.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ETSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Etsy from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “mkt outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on Etsy from $185.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Etsy from $180.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Etsy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.45.

Etsy Stock Up 0.8 %

ETSY stock opened at $109.33 on Wednesday. Etsy has a 1-year low of $67.01 and a 1-year high of $307.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $585.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.85 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 67.88% and a net margin of 17.01%. Etsy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Etsy will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $71,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 6,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $577,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,057,355. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $71,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,280 shares of company stock valued at $9,120,392 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Etsy

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in Etsy by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Further Reading

