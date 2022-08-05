EtherGem Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2,195.00 (EGEM)

EtherGem (EGEM) traded 25.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. EtherGem has a market cap of $137,306.01 and approximately $2,195.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EtherGem coin can currently be bought for about $0.0070 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, EtherGem has traded up 35.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EtherGem alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22,912.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004365 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004366 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003983 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003933 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002231 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.56 or 0.00129004 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00032737 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004368 BTC.

About EtherGem

EtherGem (EGEM) is a coin. Its launch date was March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for EtherGem is bctann.egem.io. The official website for EtherGem is egem.io.

Buying and Selling EtherGem

According to CryptoCompare, “(EGEM) is a community-supported coin with no pre-mine. Based off of Ethereum. It also offers quarry nodes that pay dividends to node holders and a robust discord community with a bot that helps the management of daily tasks for node holders and members. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EtherGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EtherGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EtherGem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EtherGem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.