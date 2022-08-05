Escape Hunt (LON:ESC) Trading Up 12.7%

Escape Hunt plc (LON:ESC – Get Rating) shares were up 12.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 31.25 ($0.38) and last traded at GBX 31 ($0.38). Approximately 177,324 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 488,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27.50 ($0.34).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.04, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 30.97. The company has a market capitalization of £45.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37.
Escape Hunt plc provides live escape the room experiences in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company develops and operates a network of franchised, licensed, and owner-operated branches and offsite escape the room type games that are physical adventure games in which players are locked in a themed room and have to find clues and solve puzzles in order to escape against a countdown clock.
