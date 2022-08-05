Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $16.99

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.99 and traded as low as $12.28. Erste Group Bank shares last traded at $12.54, with a volume of 130,364 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on EBKDY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Erste Group Bank from €44.00 ($45.36) to €38.00 ($39.18) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Erste Group Bank from €45.00 ($46.39) to €38.00 ($39.18) in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Erste Group Bank from €34.00 ($35.05) to €32.00 ($32.99) in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Erste Group Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Erste Group Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Erste Group Bank currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.17.

Get Erste Group Bank alerts:

Erste Group Bank Trading Up 3.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.91.

Erste Group Bank Increases Dividend

Erste Group Bank Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $0.5604 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 6.03%. This is an increase from Erste Group Bank’s previous dividend of $0.30. Erste Group Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.27%.

(Get Rating)

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Erste Group Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erste Group Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.