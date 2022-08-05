Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Given New €32.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from €34.00 ($35.05) to €32.00 ($32.99) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Erste Group Bank from €45.00 ($46.39) to €38.00 ($39.18) in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Erste Group Bank from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Erste Group Bank from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Erste Group Bank from €44.00 ($45.36) to €38.00 ($39.18) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Erste Group Bank has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $40.17.

Shares of OTCMKTS EBKDY opened at $12.94 on Thursday. Erste Group Bank has a 12-month low of $11.33 and a 12-month high of $25.97. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.91.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.5604 per share. This represents a yield of 6.03%. This is an increase from Erste Group Bank’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Erste Group Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 23.27%.

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

