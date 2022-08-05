Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Given New €32.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from €34.00 ($35.05) to €32.00 ($32.99) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Erste Group Bank from €45.00 ($46.39) to €38.00 ($39.18) in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Erste Group Bank from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Erste Group Bank from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Erste Group Bank from €44.00 ($45.36) to €38.00 ($39.18) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Erste Group Bank has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $40.17.
Erste Group Bank Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS EBKDY opened at $12.94 on Thursday. Erste Group Bank has a 12-month low of $11.33 and a 12-month high of $25.97. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.91.
About Erste Group Bank
Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.
