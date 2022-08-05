Eros STX Global (NYSE:ESGC) Trading Up 13.7%

Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC – Get Rating) shares traded up 13.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.85 and last traded at $1.83. 298,731 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 269,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.61.

Eros STX Global Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eros STX Global

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESGC. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Eros STX Global in the fourth quarter valued at $307,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Eros STX Global by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,229,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,888,000 after purchasing an additional 225,342 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Eros STX Global by 2,451.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 132,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 127,653 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its holdings in Eros STX Global by 32.9% in the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 121,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Eros STX Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000.

Eros STX Global Company Profile

Eros STX Global Corporation produces, markets, and distributes content to audiences around the world across traditional and digital media platforms. The company produces and distributes films, scripted and unscripted TV programming, and digital content across a variety of platforms. It also offers Eros Now, a subscription based OTT platform.

