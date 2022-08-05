Ergomed’s (ERGO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Ergomed (LON:ERGO – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,450 ($17.77) price objective on the stock.

Shares of LON ERGO traded down GBX 40 ($0.49) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,262 ($15.46). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,139. Ergomed has a 1-year low of GBX 910 ($11.15) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,585 ($19.42). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,035.03 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,126.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of £630.12 million and a P/E ratio of 4,822.22.

In other Ergomed news, insider Richard Barfield sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,170 ($14.34), for a total transaction of £292,500 ($358,411.96).

Ergomed plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical trial planning, management, and monitoring; and drug safety and medical information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Clinical Research Services and Pharmacovigilance.

