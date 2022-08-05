Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.66-$0.72 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Equity LifeStyle Properties also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.68-$2.78 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Colliers Securities set a $92.00 price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $87.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $89.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.86.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of ELS traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,851. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.84. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a twelve month low of $67.57 and a twelve month high of $88.70. The company has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Dividend Announcement

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $365.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.90%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 131.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 7,226 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 721.6% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 35,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 30,813 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,195,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 340,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,015,000 after purchasing an additional 16,318 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

Further Reading

