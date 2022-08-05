Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Eaton Co. plc’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ETN)

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Eaton in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now expects that the industrial products company will earn $2.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.06. The consensus estimate for Eaton’s current full-year earnings is $7.51 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Eaton’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ETN. Mizuho upped their price target on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 price target on Eaton in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Eaton from $178.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eaton from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Eaton from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.33.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $148.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.24. Eaton has a twelve month low of $122.50 and a twelve month high of $175.72. The company has a market cap of $59.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.05. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 56.15%.

In related news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,703,160.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETN. CWM LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $831,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Eaton by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in Eaton by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 64,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,081,000 after buying an additional 10,943 shares during the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth $363,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 41,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

