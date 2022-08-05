EPIK Prime Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $293,586.00 (EPIK)

EPIK Prime (EPIK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. One EPIK Prime coin can now be purchased for $0.0123 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EPIK Prime has a market cap of $4.31 million and approximately $293,586.00 worth of EPIK Prime was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EPIK Prime has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,875.75 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004371 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004368 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003935 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003676 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002235 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00131673 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00033480 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00065864 BTC.

EPIK Prime Profile

EPIK Prime (EPIK) is a coin. EPIK Prime’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 349,547,253 coins. EPIK Prime’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EPIK Prime

According to CryptoCompare, “BLMP (Blockchain Licensing Marketplace) is a B2B2C blockchain company processing B2B2C transactions and providing value through efficiency, traceability, and security. BLMP is pioneering licensed virtual goods and the mission of BLMP is to connect the intellectual property licensing industry with digital platforms. BLMP leverages crypto-token technology built on blockchain as a means to very easily produce and exchange liquid value in digital ecosystems. The Epik token powers BLMP's B2B blockchain licensing platform and is used to facilitate the creation, distribution, and sale of licensed virtual goods. BLMP intends to use ERC-721 to handle the unique tokenization of virtual goods meaning that each ERC-721 token represents a single, unique virtual good item on the blockchain. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EPIK Prime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EPIK Prime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EPIK Prime using one of the exchanges listed above.

