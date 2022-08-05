Enviva (NYSE:EVA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Enviva (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Enviva from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.71.

NYSE:EVA traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $67.76. 359,094 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,424. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.20 and a 200 day moving average of $72.18. Enviva has a 12 month low of $51.46 and a 12 month high of $91.06.

Enviva ( NYSE:EVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $232.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.49 million. Enviva had a negative net margin of 14.67% and a negative return on equity of 24.48%. On average, research analysts predict that Enviva will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Enviva news, EVP Yana Kravtsova sold 476 shares of Enviva stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total transaction of $32,815.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,281,192.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Enviva news, CEO John K. Keppler purchased 16,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.57 per share, for a total transaction of $994,680.54. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 717,454 shares in the company, valued at $43,456,188.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yana Kravtsova sold 476 shares of Enviva stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total transaction of $32,815.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,281,192.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 40,522 shares of company stock valued at $2,581,596 and sold 1,904 shares valued at $134,718. 13.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVA. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enviva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Enviva by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 56,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after buying an additional 21,600 shares during the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new position in Enviva during the first quarter valued at $8,071,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new stake in Enviva in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enviva in the first quarter worth $633,000.

Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

