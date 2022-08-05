Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA) Declares $0.91 Quarterly Dividend

Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.905 per share by the energy company on Friday, August 26th. This represents a $3.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

Enviva has a dividend payout ratio of 335.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Enviva to earn $1.35 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $3.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 268.1%.

EVA traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,056. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.57 and a beta of 1.15. Enviva has a 1-year low of $51.46 and a 1-year high of $91.06.

Enviva ( NYSE:EVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.08. Enviva had a negative net margin of 14.67% and a negative return on equity of 24.48%. The business had revenue of $232.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.49 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enviva will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Enviva from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Enviva to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enviva has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.71.

In other Enviva news, EVP Yana Kravtsova sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total transaction of $32,815.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,281,192.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Thomas Meth acquired 8,600 shares of Enviva stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.78 per share, with a total value of $505,508.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 426,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,055,268.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yana Kravtsova sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total transaction of $32,815.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,111 shares in the company, valued at $6,281,192.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 40,522 shares of company stock valued at $2,581,596 and have sold 1,904 shares valued at $134,718. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Enviva in the 1st quarter valued at $2,229,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enviva during the first quarter worth $518,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Enviva during the first quarter worth $103,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Enviva during the first quarter worth $29,740,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Enviva by 15.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,575 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter.

Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

