Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.40-$0.42 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $301.50 million-$303.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $312.45 million. Envestnet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.84-$1.89 EPS.

NYSE ENV traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.74. The stock had a trading volume of 318,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,358. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.21 and a beta of 1.16. Envestnet has a one year low of $49.08 and a one year high of $85.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.33.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $321.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.83 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Envestnet will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ENV shares. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Envestnet from $79.00 to $67.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Envestnet from $73.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Envestnet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Envestnet from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Envestnet presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $72.33.

In other Envestnet news, CEO William Crager acquired 920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.79 per share, with a total value of $49,486.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,472,703.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the first quarter worth $1,318,000. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Envestnet by 2.5% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in Envestnet by 260.2% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 7,909 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Envestnet by 36.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 10,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the period.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

