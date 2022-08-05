Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Price Target Raised to $31.00 at TD Securities

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. US Capital Advisors reiterated a buy rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of EPD stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $25.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,156,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.68 and its 200-day moving average is $25.42. Enterprise Products Partners has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $28.65. The company has a market capitalization of $56.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.16.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.36%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $167,570.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 113,941 shares in the company, valued at $2,937,398.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 19,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.64 per share, for a total transaction of $450,342.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,342. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $167,570.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 113,941 shares in the company, valued at $2,937,398.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Enterprise Products Partners

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $646,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,690 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 18,451,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $476,241,000 after acquiring an additional 501,154 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,180,587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $391,811,000 after acquiring an additional 5,543,237 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 13,931,284 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $305,931,000 after acquiring an additional 38,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,888,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $306,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

