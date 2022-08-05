Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Director John R. Rutherford Acquires 6,500 Shares of Stock

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) Director John R. Rutherford acquired 6,500 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $167,570.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 113,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,937,398.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of EPD stock opened at $25.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.16. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $28.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.68 and a 200-day moving average of $25.42.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.96 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enterprise Products Partners

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.39%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 85.59%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 64.5% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 133.1% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. US Capital Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.