Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.42 EPS

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.42, Briefing.com reports. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 8.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Entergy updated its FY22 guidance to $6.15-6.45 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $6.30-$6.45 EPS.

Entergy Trading Up 1.3 %

ETR stock traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $118.93. 1,490,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,187,380. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.58. Entergy has a one year low of $98.50 and a one year high of $126.82.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Entergy

In other news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total value of $786,110.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,102 shares in the company, valued at $3,156,775.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETR. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Estabrook Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Entergy by 15.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Entergy by 71.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on ETR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Entergy from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $224.00 price target on Entergy in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Entergy from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on Entergy from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Baader Bank set a $188.00 price target on Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.36.

About Entergy

(Get Rating)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.