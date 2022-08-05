Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 39.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ENVX. Cowen reduced their price objective on Enovix from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Enovix from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of ENVX traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,922,608. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 2.73. Enovix has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $39.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.36.

Enovix ( NASDAQ:ENVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts forecast that Enovix will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,600,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 2,000 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total value of $26,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,407,993 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,726,306.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Enovix by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 5,940 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Enovix during the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enovix during the 1st quarter valued at about $639,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enovix by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 163,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 66,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enovix by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

