Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.15-$2.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.30. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Enovis also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.15-$2.35 EPS.

Enovis Stock Performance

ENOV stock traded down $2.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.17. The stock had a trading volume of 626,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,830. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 43.31, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Enovis has a 52-week low of $52.27 and a 52-week high of $164.01.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $375.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.40 million. Enovis had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enovis will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enovis

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Enovis in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Enovis from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Enovis to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on Enovis in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Enovis stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 22,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,000.

About Enovis

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

