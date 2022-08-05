ENI (ETR:ENI) Given a €17.50 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €17.50 ($18.04) price target on ENI (ETR:ENI – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ENI. set a €15.70 ($16.19) target price on shares of ENI in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a €15.40 ($15.88) price objective on ENI in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €18.00 ($18.56) target price on ENI in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €17.50 ($18.04) price target on ENI in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.50 ($19.07) price objective on ENI in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Get ENI alerts:

ENI Price Performance

Shares of ENI stock opened at €11.45 ($11.80) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €12.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €13.00. ENI has a twelve month low of €10.01 ($10.32) and a twelve month high of €14.80 ($15.26).

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.