Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 129,370 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,920,083 shares.The stock last traded at $13.30 and had previously closed at $12.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ERF has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Enerplus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Enerplus from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Enerplus from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank raised shares of Enerplus from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$23.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.78.

Enerplus Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.08 and its 200 day moving average is $13.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 2.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enerplus

Enerplus ( NYSE:ERF Get Rating ) (TSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Enerplus had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 69.73%. The business had revenue of $513.15 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enerplus Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ERF. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Enerplus in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Enerplus by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enerplus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Enerplus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enerplus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

