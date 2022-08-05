Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) PT Raised to $26.00

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 96.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ERF. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$23.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Enerplus from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Enerplus from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enerplus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.89.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Enerplus Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ERF traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.20. 351,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,920,083. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 2.38. Enerplus has a one year low of $4.78 and a one year high of $18.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Institutional Trading of Enerplus

Enerplus ( NYSE:ERF Get Rating ) (TSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $513.15 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 69.73%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enerplus will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ERF. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Enerplus during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enerplus during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enerplus during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Enerplus during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

About Enerplus

(Get Rating)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.