Endeavour Mining plc (EDV) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 1st

Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.512 per share on Wednesday, September 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from Endeavour Mining’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.35.

Endeavour Mining Stock Up 4.7 %

Endeavour Mining stock opened at C$26.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$6.60 billion and a PE ratio of 71.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$26.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$29.77. Endeavour Mining has a twelve month low of C$23.70 and a twelve month high of C$35.94.

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$869.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$825.97 million. On average, research analysts predict that Endeavour Mining will post 1.3012395 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, Senior Officer Morgan Denis Carroll sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.80, for a total value of C$745,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 263,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,851,197.40.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$45.25 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a C$3,000.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$43.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$989.73.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. Its project portfolio includes 90% owned Houndé, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; 85% owned Ity mine located in Côte d'Ivoire; 90% owned Sabodala-Massawa mine situated in Senegal; and Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou, Nabanga, and Afema development projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.