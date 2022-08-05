Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Endeavor Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com raised Endeavor Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, June 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Endeavor Group from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised Endeavor Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of 32.36.

Endeavor Group Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Endeavor Group stock traded up 0.40 on Thursday, reaching 24.06. 27,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,243,855. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 21.73 and a 200-day moving average price of 25.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,368.37 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Endeavor Group has a fifty-two week low of 17.42 and a fifty-two week high of 35.28.

Insider Transactions at Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group ( NYSE:EDR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported 0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.31 by 0.42. The company had revenue of 1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 1.28 billion. Endeavor Group had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 0.42%. On average, analysts expect that Endeavor Group will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 92,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of 20.25, for a total transaction of 1,878,896.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,446,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 29,296,647. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Endeavor Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 6,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Endeavor Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Endeavor Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.95% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

Featured Stories

