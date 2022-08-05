Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Encompass Health from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Encompass Health from $80.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Encompass Health from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Encompass Health from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Encompass Health from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.60.

EHC opened at $52.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.36 and a 200-day moving average of $62.88. Encompass Health has a 52 week low of $44.33 and a 52 week high of $83.43.

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Encompass Health will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 2.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 2.7% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 9,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 83.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

