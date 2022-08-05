Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Receives $79.56 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $85.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th.

Encompass Health Price Performance

EHC opened at $52.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.88. Encompass Health has a 52-week low of $44.33 and a 52-week high of $83.43.

Encompass Health Cuts Dividend

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 16.20%. Encompass Health’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Encompass Health will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.25%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Encompass Health

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHC. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 91.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Encompass Health

(Get Rating)

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

See Also

