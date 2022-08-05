Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at SVB Leerink

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by SVB Leerink from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enanta Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $72.75.
Enanta Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 5.4 %
Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $68.09 on Monday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $37.59 and a twelve month high of $102.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 0.58.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enanta Pharmaceuticals
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,516,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $250,312,000 after buying an additional 45,191 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,308,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,145,000 after buying an additional 181,517 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,012,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,689,000 after buying an additional 53,116 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $68,633,000. Finally, Fairmount Funds Management LLC increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the first quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 469,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,402,000 after buying an additional 81,864 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.
Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA)
- Can FuelCell Energy Surge Higher This Year?
- Is It Time to Take a Ride on Cedar Fair Stock?
- These Are The Top Insider Buying Stocks For July
- Time To Take A Serious Look At Nikola Stock As Production Starts
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Or Shake Shak? Which Is The Tastier Play
Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.