Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at SVB Leerink

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by SVB Leerink from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enanta Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $72.75.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $68.09 on Monday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $37.59 and a twelve month high of $102.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 0.58.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ENTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.20). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.80% and a negative net margin of 122.68%. The company had revenue of $18.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,516,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $250,312,000 after buying an additional 45,191 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,308,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,145,000 after buying an additional 181,517 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,012,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,689,000 after buying an additional 53,116 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $68,633,000. Finally, Fairmount Funds Management LLC increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the first quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 469,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,402,000 after buying an additional 81,864 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

