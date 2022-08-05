Empty Set Dollar (ESD) Market Cap Achieves $1.54 Million

Empty Set Dollar (ESD) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 5th. In the last seven days, Empty Set Dollar has traded up 4% against the US dollar. Empty Set Dollar has a total market cap of $1.54 million and $29,797.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Empty Set Dollar coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Empty Set Dollar Profile

Empty Set Dollar was first traded on August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Empty Set Dollar is medium.com/@0xans.

Empty Set Dollar Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Empty Set Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Empty Set Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

