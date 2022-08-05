Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Holdings Raised by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 209,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 49,300 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $20,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,082,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,670,000 after acquiring an additional 38,949 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 6,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 44,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 15.1% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 17,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $90.16. The company had a trading volume of 88,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,319,181. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $76.16 and a 1-year high of $105.99. The stock has a market cap of $53.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 43.10%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.