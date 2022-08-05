Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Bank of America initiated coverage on Embecta in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued an underperform rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Embecta Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of EMBC stock opened at $29.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.92. Embecta has a 12-month low of $23.62 and a 12-month high of $49.00.

About Embecta

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing their diabetes. The company primarily sells its products to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and internationally.

