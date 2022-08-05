Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTKGet Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Eltek Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ ELTK opened at $4.21 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Eltek has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $7.17. The company has a market capitalization of $24.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67 and a beta of -1.75.

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTKGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eltek had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 27.98%. The company had revenue of $9.76 million for the quarter.

About Eltek

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. It also offers high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.

