Elektron Technology (LON:EKT) Trading 0.9% Higher

Elektron Technology PLC (LON:EKT – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 53.95 ($0.66) and last traded at GBX 53.50 ($0.66). 297,441 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 359,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 53 ($0.65).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 53.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 53.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £99.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32.

Elektron Technology plc designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect, monitor, and control worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Bulgin, Checkit, and Elektron Eye Technology. It is also involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of electromechanical components and instrumentation products; provides Web-based service for work management and automated monitoring; and supplies precision measurement equipment.

