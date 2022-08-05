Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target Increased to $155.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a maintains rating on the game software company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EA. Wedbush cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet upgraded Electronic Arts from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $154.13.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Electronic Arts stock traded down $1.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $131.86. 23,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,663,744. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.84. Electronic Arts has a 1-year low of $109.24 and a 1-year high of $147.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.22). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $105,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,847,755.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $105,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,847,755.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $196,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,406,949. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,895 shares of company stock worth $7,692,454 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Electronic Arts

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 18.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,792,775 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,491,902,000 after buying an additional 1,859,869 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,333,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 60.9% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,474,669 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $186,559,000 after buying an additional 557,935 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,186,652 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $156,519,000 after buying an additional 541,858 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 471.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 578,064 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $73,131,000 after buying an additional 476,864 shares during the period. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Electronic Arts

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.