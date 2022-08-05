Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) PT Lowered to C$12.00 at Cormark

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGO) had its price target cut by Cormark from C$13.50 to C$12.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Haywood Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$20.50 to C$17.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and set a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$13.70.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Eldorado Gold Stock Performance

Shares of Eldorado Gold stock opened at C$7.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.44. Eldorado Gold has a twelve month low of C$6.96 and a twelve month high of C$15.73. The stock has a market cap of C$1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$8.64 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.50.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold ( TSE:ELD Get Rating ) (NYSE:EGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$272.44 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold will post 0.9573333 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.