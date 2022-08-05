Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 482,924 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 3,560,218 shares.The stock last traded at $19.30 and had previously closed at $19.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Elanco Animal Health to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director R David Hoover acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.33 per share, with a total value of $233,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,916,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Elanco Animal Health

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter worth about $29,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

