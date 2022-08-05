Egerton Capital UK LLP Trims Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Egerton Capital UK LLP lessened its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 74.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 223,611 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 638,495 shares during the quarter. Vulcan Materials accounts for 0.2% of Egerton Capital UK LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Egerton Capital UK LLP owned 0.17% of Vulcan Materials worth $41,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $385,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 7,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 1,756.7% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,445 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after buying an additional 13,667 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

Vulcan Materials stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $171.13. 34,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,231. The stock has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.86, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.81. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $137.54 and a 12 month high of $213.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.04 and its 200-day moving average is $169.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.23, for a total value of $557,981.71. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,963.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.23, for a total value of $557,981.71. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,970 shares in the company, valued at $655,963.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Melissa H. Anderson purchased 500 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Saturday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $191.46 per share, for a total transaction of $95,730.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,730. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Vulcan Materials from $203.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Vulcan Materials to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $211.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.13.

About Vulcan Materials

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Articles

