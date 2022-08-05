Egerton Capital UK LLP Has $780.60 Million Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 92.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,443,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,171,725 shares during the quarter. Linde accounts for 4.1% of Egerton Capital UK LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Egerton Capital UK LLP owned 0.49% of Linde worth $780,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Linde by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 53,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,474,000 after purchasing an additional 15,786 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in Linde by 453.5% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 20,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after purchasing an additional 17,147 shares during the last quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Linde by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Linde by 25.0% in the first quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Linde from €370.00 ($381.44) to €355.00 ($365.98) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. AlphaValue upgraded Linde to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.86.

Linde Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE LIN traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $301.21. The company had a trading volume of 38,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,857. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $265.12 and a 12-month high of $352.18. The stock has a market cap of $150.11 billion, a PE ratio of 43.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $296.98 and its 200 day moving average is $304.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.11. Linde had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

