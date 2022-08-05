Egerton Capital UK LLP Decreases Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Egerton Capital UK LLP cut its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,818,902 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 602,202 shares during the quarter. D.R. Horton accounts for about 3.1% of Egerton Capital UK LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Egerton Capital UK LLP owned 2.22% of D.R. Horton worth $582,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 300.0% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $132,405.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,403.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $308,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,233.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $132,405.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,403.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,948 shares of company stock valued at $829,286 over the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DHI. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $151.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.14.

Shares of DHI stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.85. The company had a trading volume of 120,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,465,513. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.25 and a 52-week high of $110.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.60.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.18. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.13 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 5.78%.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

Featured Stories

