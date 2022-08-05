Edward Kolodzieski Sells 1,012 Shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Stock

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) Director Edward Kolodzieski sold 1,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $22,264.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,348,842. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:LQDT opened at $18.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.25. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.39 and a twelve month high of $28.73. The company has a market capitalization of $646.49 million, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.38.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The firm had revenue of $68.28 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LQDT. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Liquidity Services by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Liquidity Services by 153.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Liquidity Services in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Liquidity Services by 248.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LQDT. TheStreet lowered shares of Liquidity Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Liquidity Services in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services. It operates through four segments: Retail Supply Chain Group, Capital Assets Group, GovDeals, and Machinio. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

