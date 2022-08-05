Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Price Target Raised to $17.00 at Barclays

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EDIT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Editas Medicine from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Editas Medicine from $55.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Editas Medicine from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Editas Medicine from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Editas Medicine has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.10.

Editas Medicine Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Editas Medicine stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.05. 51,095 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,717,637. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.34. Editas Medicine has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $73.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

Editas Medicine ( NASDAQ:EDIT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 33.48% and a negative net margin of 580.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1578.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.81) EPS. Analysts predict that Editas Medicine will post -3.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark S. Shearman sold 5,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $51,758.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,590.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,092 shares of company stock valued at $86,233. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Editas Medicine in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Editas Medicine by 9,693.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Editas Medicine in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 75.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Editas Medicine

(Get Rating)

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

