Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.50-$5.90 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Edison International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $68.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.27 billion, a PE ratio of 52.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Edison International has a twelve month low of $54.67 and a twelve month high of $73.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.45.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. Edison International’s payout ratio is 212.12%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EIX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Edison International from $67.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Edison International currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edison International

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Edison International by 150.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Edison International in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in Edison International in the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

Featured Stories

