Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSE:EVT) Declares $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSE:EVT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Shares of TSE EVT traded up C$3.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$117.00. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 709. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$116.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$123.53. Economic Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$112.00 and a 12 month high of C$136.00. The firm has a market cap of C$657.02 million and a P/E ratio of 2.27.

Economic Investment Trust Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/TSX Composite Index, MSCI World Index, and S&P 500 Index.

