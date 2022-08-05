Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.51

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%.

Ecolab has a dividend payout ratio of 35.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ecolab to earn $5.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.7%.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $166.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Ecolab has a 12-month low of $143.82 and a 12-month high of $238.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $159.06 and a 200 day moving average of $170.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ecolab will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ecolab news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $533,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,756,652.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,060 shares in the company, valued at $8,396,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $533,568.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,756,652.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ecolab

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ECL. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in Ecolab by 2.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 4,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.4% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 32,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,769,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Geller Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 75.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $191.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Argus reduced their target price on Ecolab from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $191.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.12.

About Ecolab

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading

